Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 912 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPK. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

