Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 391,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,512,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.69 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.98 and a 200-day moving average of $179.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

