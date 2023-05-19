Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 58,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $821.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

