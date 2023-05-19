Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 36,819 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

BSJO opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.33.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

