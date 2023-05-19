Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.87 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $101.50 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.09.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.