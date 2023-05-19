Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 17,125 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $827.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

