Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,021 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $26.38 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -293.11 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -2,911.11%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

