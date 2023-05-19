Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,273 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $29,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Insider Activity

Edison International Stock Performance

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

