Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Trex worth $29,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 27,936.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Trex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after buying an additional 815,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trex by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 646,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after buying an additional 518,159 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Trex by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,073,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after buying an additional 420,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Trex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TREX opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

