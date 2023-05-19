Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $29,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 74.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.68. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

