Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $33,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wingstop by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $204.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.28. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,273. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

