Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,518 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $28,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in KBR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in KBR by 9.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

