Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.35 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 59,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $29,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 27,800.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.74 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

