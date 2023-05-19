Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Shockwave Medical worth $30,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,072. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $276.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.00. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.12 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

