Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.74 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $28,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Stock Down 2.8 %

MASI opened at $163.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

