Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Birks Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Birks Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

