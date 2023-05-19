AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $10,311,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

