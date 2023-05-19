Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of CF Industries worth $29,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

