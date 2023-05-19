Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,251 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $28,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

