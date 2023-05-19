Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.68 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $29,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,371,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,121,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $202.38. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

