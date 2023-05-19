Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.18 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NOV by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,955,000 after buying an additional 4,665,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 374.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

