Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $339,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, April 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $351,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $992,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $2,733,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock worth $106,842,000 after buying an additional 312,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

