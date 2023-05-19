Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.02 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of SPS Commerce worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 17,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $2,598,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,158 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $159.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

