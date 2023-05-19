Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

