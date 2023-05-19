Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up to $27.25

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $28.15. Guardant Health shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 356,751 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.
Guardant Health Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.41.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.