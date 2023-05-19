Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up to $103.05

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.05, but opened at $106.39. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $109.05, with a volume of 1,503,796 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.
Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77.
Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.
Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts
In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.