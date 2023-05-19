Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Gap Up to $103.05

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.05, but opened at $106.39. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $109.05, with a volume of 1,503,796 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

See Also

