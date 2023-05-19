AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.37. AppLovin shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 1,343,805 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,225. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.