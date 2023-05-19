ABB (NYSE:ABB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABB

ABB Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.