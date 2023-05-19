Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

