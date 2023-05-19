AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,284,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 388,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 986,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

AGNC opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.