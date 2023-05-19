MAI Capital Management Takes Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMF. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 540,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 107,008 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DMF opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.