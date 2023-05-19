MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 13,105 Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt and equity financing for buyout, growth, development, and recapitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.