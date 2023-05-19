MAI Capital Management Invests $166,000 in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $5.90 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

