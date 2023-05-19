Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,321 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

