Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 742,826 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 613,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,812,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,095,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,798,000 after purchasing an additional 325,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $98.40 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.