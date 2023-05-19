Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

