Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after buying an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,617 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,936,000 after purchasing an additional 857,732 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

AXTA opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

