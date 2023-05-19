Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,581,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,476,000 after acquiring an additional 181,254 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Globus Medical by 62.0% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 419,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,355,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GMED opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

