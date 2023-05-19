Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE OSK opened at $75.80 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

