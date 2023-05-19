RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 117,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,207 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 203,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,723,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

RLJ stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

