MAI Capital Management Takes Position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.74% of Femasys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Femasys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 209,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Femasys by 2,381.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 7.66. Femasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

