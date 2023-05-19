MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 12,036 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -214.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

