Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 280 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,812 shares of company stock worth $4,382,064. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLH opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

