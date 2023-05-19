Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,536,695. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. TD Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

