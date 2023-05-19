Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 93,130 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 535,107 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after buying an additional 1,135,590 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.