Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $77,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth $1,347,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRGY opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $684.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 65.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRGY shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

