MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,978 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPHM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $457,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell purchased 125,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,188,713 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RPHM opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.