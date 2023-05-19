MAI Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after buying an additional 39,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

OPI stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $127.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.59 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 714.34%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

