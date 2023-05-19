11,105 Shares in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FAN stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $280.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.