NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NEO opened at $18.03 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.